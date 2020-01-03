There's A Petition To Save The Trains At Children’s Medical Center Dallas

In case you hadn't heard, the train display at Children’s Medical Center In Dallas will be removed come January 24th.

However, a lady by the name of Janelle Tole created a petition on change.org entitled, "Save the Trains at Children's Health Hospital Dallas." So far, it's gotten over 50,000 signatures!

If you feel moved to do so, go ahead and sign the petition here.

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!