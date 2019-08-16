Peter Fonda Passes At 79

August 16, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Fonda

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

Oscar nominee and cultural icon Peter Fonda passed away this week at the age of 79 after battling lung cancer.  

His sister Jane Fonda had this to say of her brother, “I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.”

Fonda is also survived by his wife Parky who released a statement on Friday August 16.  “In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts…And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

-story via variety.com 

 

Tags: 
Peter Fonda
passed away
death
actor
Celebrity
Easy Rider
movies
Jane Fonda
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes