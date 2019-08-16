Peter Fonda Passes At 79

Oscar nominee and cultural icon Peter Fonda passed away this week at the age of 79 after battling lung cancer.

His sister Jane Fonda had this to say of her brother, “I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.”

Fonda is also survived by his wife Parky who released a statement on Friday August 16. “In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts…And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

-story via variety.com