Peppa Pig's World Of Play At Grapevine Mills To Open In February

If you've been to Grapevine Mills and seen the Peppe Pig World of Play under construction, well, no need to wait any longer.

The first ever Peppa Pig-themed playground will open its doors in February and it's only one of its kind in the United States.

The playground will have 14 different areas, which include birthday party rooms, movie theater and relaxations rooms.

"To create Peppa Pig World of Play, we spent thousands of hours watching episodes of the TV show to ensure that the experience is truly authentic representation of the magical world of Peppa Pig that fans know and love so well," says Paul Moreton, Creative Director of Merlin Entertainment's Group.

They haven't released how much admission will cost.

via FOX4