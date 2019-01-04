Penguin Days Are Back At The Dallas Zoo

If you haven't taken advantage of Penguin Days at the Dallas Zoo, you really should. They're knocking admission down to just $8 a ticket through February 28th!

To be honest, they're bringing the price down because temperatures are colder (where admission usually decreases). But, hey, with temps in the 60s over the next few days...all you need is a light coat!

Still, even if the thermometer dips to low numbers, there are a bunch of indoor activities and exhibits to keep you happy (and warm!). Case in point: the Zoo's Herpetarium, Bug U!, the Jake L. Hamon Gorilla Conservation Research Station, the Highland Hippo Hut and the Simmons Safari Base Camp!

And if the lower price point doesn't warm your heart, check out this adorable video:

Video of Penguin Chicks&#039; First Paddle

Source: Dallas Zoo

