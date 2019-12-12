'Peloton Wife' Blames Her Face For Backlash

Monica Ruiz the 'Peloton Wife' went on The Today Show to talk about the commercial blaming the backlash on her face.

The Ad had a husband gift a $2,200 Peloton Bike to his wife for Christmas and the wife being nervous but excited to try it out.

“I kinda stopped reading [the negative comments], thinking, ‘It’s gonna blow over,’ but it didn’t really blow over as quickly as I thought it would,” Ruiz said.

The ad went viral about after a month of it being posted and people claiming it was "sexist".

“Honestly, I think it was just my face. It was my fault! My eyebrows looked worried, I guess? People were like, ‘You look scared.’ I’m telling you, it was my face, that was the problem, and then it just exploded it from there. She looks worried and I’m like, ‘Oh no, my eyebrows. They move!’ “ Ruiz said.

After the backlash Ryan Reynolds got Ruiz to star in a commercial for his gin.



Video of Peloton Actress Reacts To Viral Infamy: &#039;I Think It Was Just My Face&#039; | TODAY

“I hope people can just see me as an actress, ’cause that’s what I am — I like to do movies and TV, commercials — so I hope people can remember that I’m not actually the Peloton lady and let me work other jobs!”

Via Yahoo