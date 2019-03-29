Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Reveals New Super Group For Upcoming Show

Fans of 90’s rock are in for a special treat, as members of three of the biggest bands from the decade are teaming up for an upcoming performance. Pearl Jam guitarist recently announced plans for Peak to the Sky, a day of music where he will be joined by members of both Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Mike McCready will be curating a day of music in Montana, and the special show will be called Peak To Sky. He will be joined by Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, along with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Some other special guests will be joining the band as well including; bass player Duff McKagen of Guns N’ Roses and singer Brandi Carlisle.

This is not the first time some of these musicians will be performing together. This show will bring together some of the members of Chad Smith’s Super Mega Funktastic Jam Rock All Stars. The group recently performed two different charity shows for comedian Will Ferrell, with some very famous musicians joining in on the jam.

Video of Will Ferrell Chad Smith Brad Paisley---Greek Theater LA---10 6 18---Purple Rain (entire song)

It is unknown if this super group will only be performing together for Peak To Sky in Montana. While many of these musicians have performed together in the past, they have some pretty big bands they are still performing with. Mike McCready’s Peak To Sky will take place in July.

Via Alternative Nation