Payless ShoeSource To Close Down Remaining Stores Across The Country

The famous Payless ShoeSource says they will be closing down the rest of the 2,100 stores across the United States.

The Kansas-based chain says starting on Sunday, they will hold liquidation sales and discontinue their e-commerce operations. A few stores will end operation until the end of March and the rest will end in May.

Before, they had over 4,400 stores in over 30 countries. After restructuring from debt problems, it went down to roughly 3,500 stores.

An email sent by the company states that it will not affect the franchise or the Latin American stores. Those stores will remain open.

Consumers are buying shoes at discount stores, which hurt traditional retailers and Payless.

via AP News