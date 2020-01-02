Paul Stanley Sends Best Wishes To Criss Angel And His Son Undergoing Chemo

KISS front man and lead guitarist Paul Stanley, shared a heartbreaking cancer announcement on his Twitter account of his close friend famed magician Criss Angel. Angel's 5-year-old son, Johnny Christopher is suffering with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Angel announced last month that Johnny's cancer had returned. His son had previously dealt with leukemia in 2015 when he was a 1-year-old. He was in remission from the disease. Stanley kindly asked fans for good wishes and prayers for his friend and his family.

Paul Stanley tweeted:

PLEASE send your prayers to my buddy Criss Angel’s little boy Johnny Christopher who is undergoing chemo. No parent or child should go through this. @CrissAngel — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 1, 2020

“PLEASE send your prayers to my buddy Criss Angel’s little boy Johnny Christopher who is undergoing chemo. No parent or child should go through this. @CrissAngel”

Criss Angel thankfully replied to him:

Paul thank you so very much. You have always been such an inspiration to me as an artist but your also without question one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. What an honor to call you my friend. Love u! Xcriss https://t.co/VQcFfu2AgP — Criss Angel (@CrissAngel) January 2, 2020

“Paul thank you so very much. You have always been such an inspiration to me as an artist but your also without question one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. What an honor to call you my friend. Love u! Xcriss”

Angel also shared an emotional video via Instagram of his son sitting in a chair as he prepares to cut his hair that began to fall out as a side effect of his chemotherapy.

His wife shared the same video on her Instagram account and wrote:

Over the last few days Johnny Crisstopher’s hair has been falling out in chunks -- this time around, we know what to expect. Even though it’s harder than the first time, we know that it’s all part of the battle--and even without it, his face is still the most handsome face I’ve ever laid eyes on. One day at a time my love ♥️ and before you know it, cancer will only be a small part of your story. The rest is yet to come ----

Via: Metal Head Zone