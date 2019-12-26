Paul Stanley Rejoins Forces With PUMA For A New Featured Collection

His new launch includes smaller sizes for women

December 26, 2019
Angela Chase
Kiss member Paul Stanley

Credit: Imagn/Claudio Bresciani/© Scanpix Sweden/Sipa USA

PUMA and rock and roll legend KISS frontman Paul Stanley rejoined forces for a second collaboration featuring footwear, apparel and accessories. Stanley worked closely with the PUMA design team to add his unique touch and heart to the PUMA x PAUL STANLEY collection.

The featured PUMA collection is very eye-catching with animal prints and glam rock inspired details. Some of the PUMA gear has Stanley’s signature stars as well as shiny hints of silver and gold.

My new Puma line is out Monday December 23rd!!! https://us.puma.com/en/us/launch-calendar

A post shared by Paul Stanley (@paulstanleylive) on

JUST RELEASED! My brand new @paulstanleylive @puma Line is available now at Puma.com - https://t.co/yRP3SjeY2D.

A post shared by Paul Stanley (@paulstanleylive) on

The collection varies from $50 to $130 and debuted on PUMA.com and in-stores earlier this week.

Stanley shared via Twitter that there are a wider range of sizes available. Including smaller sizes for women.

 

Stanley even suggests what sizes women should get.

 

Via: Alternative Nation

