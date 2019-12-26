Paul Stanley Rejoins Forces With PUMA For A New Featured Collection

PUMA and rock and roll legend KISS frontman Paul Stanley rejoined forces for a second collaboration featuring footwear, apparel and accessories. Stanley worked closely with the PUMA design team to add his unique touch and heart to the PUMA x PAUL STANLEY collection.

The featured PUMA collection is very eye-catching with animal prints and glam rock inspired details. Some of the PUMA gear has Stanley’s signature stars as well as shiny hints of silver and gold.

The collection varies from $50 to $130 and debuted on PUMA.com and in-stores earlier this week.

Stanley shared via Twitter that there are a wider range of sizes available. Including smaller sizes for women.

AND We Are Doing Smaller Sizes For Women. YES!!! https://t.co/bAurouorvv — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) December 23, 2019

Stanley even suggests what sizes women should get.

Women go up a size and half on the men’s size. https://t.co/P2G9AtnVtC — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) December 26, 2019

SORRY!!!! IF YOU’RE A WOMEN’’S 8 YOU TAKE A MEN’S 6.5!!! https://t.co/8tjbhcefi4 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) December 26, 2019

Via: Alternative Nation