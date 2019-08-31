Paul McCartney, Beatles Star’s Grandson Mugged At Knifepoint

August 31, 2019
Angela Chase
Paul McCartney

Credit: Imagn/© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Paul McCartney revealed that one of his older grandson’s was mugged at knife point in a recent incident in London, losing his cell phone to the armed robber.

McCartney did not specify which of his grandsons was the victim of the crime, but he said that his grandson felt like a "coward" for not fighting back.

In an interview McCartney explained his grandson’s thoughts. “He was saying the worst thing was that he should have just thumped the guy; he came back and felt a coward,"

McCartney said. "I said, ‘No, no, no, no! The guy had a knife and you don’t know, the guy might be able to use that knife’."

McCartney, had a flashback to his younger years as he admitted that history repeated itself after his grandson was mugged at knifepoint on the streets of London.  He too, had a similar encounter when he was around the same age he had also been mugged for his watch at in Liverpool.

Via: Independent

