Paul Bettany Sent A Hilarious Text To Ron Howard Begging To Be In 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

It pays to be persistent... at least if your Paul Bettany it does.

Bettany went on 'The Tonight Show' and shared some of his experiences during the production of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story.' As it turns out, he didn't land the role the traditional way. Instead, Bettany actually sent director Ron Howard a hilarious text begging to be in the film.

Video of Paul Bettany Shares the Text He Sent Ron Howard to Snag a Solo: A Star Wars Story Role

The text reads, "Have you ever spent long winter evenings wondering why you're not in the Star Wars franchise? I have."

Howard responded with, "LOL I'll get back to you." This sounds like a hard no, but for whatever reason it looks like the desperate text paid off.

Via Mashable