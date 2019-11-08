Pat Sajak Recovering From Emergency Surgery Vana White To Host While He Is Gone

November 8, 2019
Pat Sajak had to go into emergency surgery for a blocked intestine earlier and is now recovering. 

Vana White will be stepping in as a host while Pat is out recovering from surgery. 

In a Tweet it was said they look forward to him getting bback to work and an image of the game board saying "Get well soon Pat!"

 

