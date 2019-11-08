Pat Sajak Recovering From Emergency Surgery Vana White To Host While He Is Gone

Pat Sajak had to go into emergency surgery for a blocked intestine earlier and is now recovering.

Vana White will be stepping in as a host while Pat is out recovering from surgery.

In a Tweet it was said they look forward to him getting bback to work and an image of the game board saying "Get well soon Pat!"

Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host. pic.twitter.com/09zYOCE4hL — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) November 8, 2019

Via Yahoo