Part Of North Central Expressway Will Be Renamed After Fallen Richardson Officer

In Austin, the Texas House passed a bill that would allow to rename part of North Central Expressway in Richardson after losing officer David Sherrard, the department's first casualty in its 64 years.

"It's my hope that this memorial, this honor, will bring a sense of joy and pride to Officer Sherrard's family and to his fellow officers all across the state of Texas who continue to serve the state fully and courageously every day," says Rep. Jeff Leach who wrote the bill.

It will rename a section of 75 North Central Expressway, running through Richardson from the George Bush Turnpike up north, to I-635 down south. Private donors will fund for the markers on both ends.

"The renaming of U.S. 75 to the 'Officer David Sherrard Memorial Highway' is an honor that is justly deserved for our hero," Nicole Sherrard, his wife, says. "While his absence from our lives will never be forgotten by our family and friends, this designation guarantees that for generations, people will remember Dave and the sacfrifice he made for our community."

Officer Sherrard, 37, was killed in the line of duty after responding a disturbance call.

The House has approved the bill and will now go to the Senate.

via Dallas News