Parkland Hospital Dresses NICU Babies Up for Halloween

This year, employees at Parkland Hospital are doing something pretty special for some of their littlest patients.

Roughly 100 babies in the NICU this week will get to celebrate their first Halloween thanks to handmade costumes being given out to them. The costumes were made by child life specialists earlier in the month when they held a costume craft party.

“Part of our job as Child Life Specialists is to help families cope with this stressful life event by providing opportunities to focus on positive things — like celebrating Halloween by creating costumes for their babies who are unable to be home with family during the holidays.”

Supplies like felt, ribbon, glitter and hot glue were provided to NICU parents and anyone that was unable to make it to the party, were told their baby would have a costume made for them.

-story via ktvt.com