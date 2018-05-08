Parents Arrested After Faking Son's Cancer For Donations

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Port Byron couple after they allegedly made up a story that their child had terminal cancer. The couple reporteldy used the fabricated disease to collect $3,000 in donations from a Go Fund Me page, which has since been deleted.

On Friday, Martin and Jolene LaFrance were charged with scheming to defraud and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police first became interested in the couple after receiving anonymous tip. Authorities discovered that Martin and Jolene were soliciting donations, claiming that their son, CJ, was battling Hodgkin's lymphoma. After a nearly four month investigation, Police were able to confirm that CJ was never diagnosed with cancer.

The couple didn't just scam donations out of people though. Last August, CJ and his family were actually invited to a Syracuse football practice. CJ had the opportunity to meet players as well as the head coach Dino Babers. The team even broke down practice with CJ in the middle of the huddle.

Via Syracuse