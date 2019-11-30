Papa John's Founder Says He’s Eaten 40 Pizzas In 30 Days

Is there such a thing as too much pizza? Maybe there is. Papa Johns founder John Schnatter doesn’t think so.

The former Chairman recently sat down for an interview with WDRB in Kentucky. Schnatter revealed that he’s eaten 40 Papa Johns pizzas in 30 days, he claims the quality of Papa John’s pizza just isn’t what it used to be.

"I've had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it's not the same pizza. It's not the same product. It just doesn't taste as good. The way they're making the pizza is just not fundamental to what makes a Papa John's pizza."

Schnatter discussed his thoughts on the company bringing Shaquille O'Neal in as a board member. He doesn’t seem to mind the former NBA star.

“I think if you have Shaq in the right role he’d be great. I think Shaq would be great complimenting the founder; you got a guy thats 5’10 and a guy that’s 7’2. I think the dynamics would be fun.”

