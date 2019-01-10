Pantene’s New Hair Model Is Only A Year Old And Has Amazing Hair

At just a year old, this baby has a full head of hair and full-fledged modeling career.

Meet baby Chanco, she recently celebrated her first birthday on December 21st and has an amazing full head of hair.

Her luscious locks have been gaining attention since she was about four months old. Her mom started an Instagram account for Chanco and has already gained more than 300 thousand followers. This baby is definitely giving the Internet hair envy.

Check out some of these pictures of baby Chanco below. Her hair is just to perfect.

After pictures of Chanco were featured in People Magazine the executives over at Pantene thought Chanco deserved her own ad. Now baby Chanco is the new face of Pantene.

According to Yoshiaki Okura, P&G Japan Hair Care Associate Brand Director, Chanco made her official Pantene debut on January 7th in a new ad geared towards women who “want to be positive and make a new start through their hair”.

People asked Chanco’s mom Mami Kano if she’ll ever cut Chanco’s hair in the near future, her answer, “I prefer to keep her hair long, and in the future, I want to try some new arrangements, like braids.” We'll definitely be looking forward to seeing Chanco with braids.

Check out the short animated video Chanco stars in showing off her gorgeous hair down below.