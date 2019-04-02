Palace Of Versailles To Host The Ultimate Rave
April 2, 2019
Do you want to party inside the Palace of Versailles? Well, if you love the rave scene, this one is for you!
The palace will host a rave inside the famous Hall of Mirros. You might think buying tickets to this rave is expensive, well, actually, it'll only cost you 22 euros (or $24.65USD) to get inside.
This rave is put together by former Daft Punk manager Busy P and his label, Ed Banger Records.
Fans can get upgraded to VIP on multiple levels. The highest price goes rouhgly 160 euros (or $179.28USD). You'll have access to the private lounge, couple of glasses of champagne and unlimited buffet!
The event takes place on June 8th, 2019.