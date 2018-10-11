Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Final Four Shows Until 2019

Ozzy Osbourne postpones his last four shows after having a hand surgery because of an infection he had.

After having post-surgery evaluation, he will more than likely have to go under surgery again to treat multiple infections.

The shows that included Chula Vista (San Diego), CA, Hollywood Bowl in LA, Mountain View, CA, San Francisco, CA and Las Vegas.

"I'm so f****** bummed about canceling these shows," Osbourne says. "The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We're hoping everyone will be patient and we'll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year."

Ozzy Osbourne brought his final tour to Dallas back in September at the Dos Equis Pavilion.

via All Access