Original 'Jurassic Park' Cast Returning For 'Jurassic World 3'

"Jurassic World" director Colin Trevorrow announced this week at a film screening that the original cast from "Jurassic Park" will be appearing in "Jurassic World 3".

And not just as cameos this time.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum have all been confirmed by Trevorrow that they will be reprising their iconic roles and play quite a large part in the sequel.

.@ColinTrevorrow is also brining back the original cast of 'Jurassic Park,' Sam Neill and @JeffGoldblum to reprise their roles in #JurassicWorld3! pic.twitter.com/nlVwKef10i — Collider Video (@ColliderVideo) September 25, 2019

Of course plot details are still unknown, but Trevorrow also gave the audience a taste of what they could expect with a short film he created called "Battle at Big Rock".

Video of Battle at Big Rock | An All-New Short Film | Jurassic World

This will be the first time the 3 have been on screen together in their roles since the original film in 1993.

-story via wfaa.com