Video Of Oprah Passing Out Tequila Shots In Pajamas Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day

Is there anything Oprah can’t do?

That wasn’t a rhetorical question, there is an answer and the answer is no there isn't, she can do everything.

That includes passing out tequila shots on a cruise ship full of women.

Over the weekend Oprah Winfrey posted a video from her “Girls Getaway Cruise” that she hosted with good friend Gayle King. The cruise lasted for three days and was for women only. The ship departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida and made a few stops in the Bahamas.

Activities scheduled for the cruise included horseback riding in the Bahamas, a book discussion, and a styling session on beauty and fashion.

Can life really get any better after getting the chance to set sail on a cruise ship with Oprah? Yes, yes it can. While sailing on the ocean, Oprah surprised some of her guests with tequila shots. She posted a video on Instagram passing out shots while in her pajamas.

She captioned the video “Tequila anyone? “I’m not throwing away my shot”! Thanks to every mother-daughter-sister-friend-cousin-niece-companion-partner who joined us on the #Girl’sGetAwayCruise. #OmagonHAL #pajamaparty”

Oprah sure knows how to party. Check out the video below, you can hear everyone screaming thank you as Oprah tells them “You get a shot, you get a shot, you get a shot.”

Via: E! News