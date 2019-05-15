Game of Thrones Fans Are Petitioning A “Do-Over” For Season 8

With Only One Episode Left In The Series Fans Are Hoping To Remake The Final Season “With Competent Writers”

May 15, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Game_of_Thrones

Charles McQuillan / Stringer

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Entertainment
Features
Humor
Movies & TV

With only one episode left of ‘Game of Thrones’ fans are letting all their emotions out. Knowing the show is over after this season, fans throughout the previous five episodes have been extremely critical. Now a petition has been started on change.org for the eighth season of ‘Game of Thrones’ be remade “with competent writers.”

The final episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ airs on HBO this Sunday, and as the series closes out, it’s devote fans clearly can’t handle the fact that there are no more episodes of the hit show to come. Deeming this final season unacceptable, many fans have signed a petition for the final season to be redone. So far, the petition has gained over 20,000 signatures.

In the petition to redo the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ it states, “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on.” While the first five seasons used the book as reference, the last three seasons have not been based on George R.R. Martin’s books.

While many fans online continue to place the blame on David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the show continues to be a huge hit. With only one episode left in the series, clearly fans are doing whatever they can to get more ‘Game of Thrones’ content in their life.

Via E! Online

Tags: 
Game of Thrones
Petition
Remake
HBO
final season

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes