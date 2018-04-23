One Dead After Police Shootout Outside Grand Prairie IKEA

Chief Steve Dye with the Grand Prairie PD said that at 1:30pm, on Monday, police received a call about a man who appeared to be slumped over in a vehicle in the IKEA parking lot, off of State Highway 161.

When officers arrived on scene, they attempted to make contact with the person, though they quickly began to suspect that he may have a weapon. Dye says the suspect had his hands covered shortly before revealing a rifle and opening fire on the officers.

Police roped off the area, locking down the IKEA and a nearby church. They attempted to engage in negotiations with the suspect, but he never responded. Instead, the suspect again fired at the officers, who in turn, fired back.

A SWAT team eventually reached the vehicle, but by that time, the suspect had already died of a gunshot wound. Police have yet to identify the shooter or say whether the fatal shot was self-inflicted.

Besides the shooter, no one else was hurt in the shootout.

Via WFAA