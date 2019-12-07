Olaf From 'Frozen' Is A Few Inches Taller Than You Think
And some people are distressed.
Olaf from the Frozen series loves warm hugs...and is a few inches taller than you think.
As you'll read in a few tweets below, our favorite snowman (next to Frosty, of course) is 5-feet 4-inches tall. If this measurement is correct, though, then his animated friends (Anna, Elsa, etc.) are in the vicinity of 11-feet tall!
I think we have a Barbie-type measurement issue here, folks.
some of y’all are really shorter than olaf... pic.twitter.com/hOWUK8rB12— rae (@itsraebb) December 6, 2019
olaf is 5'4" pic.twitter.com/EGAd6iHU3X— natasha's white suit (@scotthopeful) December 6, 2019
Knowing that olaf is taller than me is very unsettling— alex -- (@alexcisvy) December 7, 2019
Bish hold UP.— Brì (@rubiabrianna) December 6, 2019
You’re telling me that everyone in the movie was over 6 feet tall?!??? pic.twitter.com/iGLqvrITVD
no further comments. pic.twitter.com/qKWcabQ9eW— natasha's white suit (@scotthopeful) December 6, 2019
Everyone stop panicking, men always lie about their height on the internet #Olaf— Lindsey Kelk (@LindseyKelk) December 7, 2019