Olaf From 'Frozen' Is A Few Inches Taller Than You Think

And some people are distressed.

December 7, 2019
Angela Chase
Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Olaf from the Frozen series loves warm hugs...and is a few inches taller than you think.

As you'll read in a few tweets below, our favorite snowman (next to Frosty, of course) is 5-feet 4-inches tall.  If this measurement is correct, though, then his animated friends (Anna, Elsa, etc.) are in the vicinity of 11-feet tall!

I think we have a Barbie-type measurement issue here, folks.

