Oklahoma City To Honor Kings Of Leon With Street Name

Many famous names have had the honor of having a street named after them. Most of the time it will happen in one’s hometown or a city with great significance to that person. Now, Oklahoma City has decided to honor a band whose roots come from the city. Kings of Leon will be honored by the city in September by changing a street name to “Kings of Leon Lane.”

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City council voted to honor Kings of Leon. The vote was unanimous, as everyone involved wanted to honor the local band by changing a street name to reflect the band’s name. According to officials, part of California Ave. will now be known as Kings of Leon Lane.

Three of the four members of Kings of Leon grew up in Oklahoma City, spending part of their early years in the city. Now, whenever they return to their childhood home, they can drive down the street named after the band. The official street dedication is expected to take place on September 27th.

Via KFOR