Ohio Man Throws An Iguana To Restaurant Manager, Iguana Has Broken Leg

April 18, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

Some people are crazy out there!

This Ohio man walked into a local restaurant where he laid down on a booth. Local police say that the man, then,  threw a menu at a waitress, then pulled an iguana from under his shirt and threw it at the manager.

Local police haven't said what provoked the attack, but he was arrested and charged with animal curelty, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. The bond is set at $10,000.

The iguana named "Copper", on the other hand, suffered a fractured leg.

 

via FOX San Antonio

 

