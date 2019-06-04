Ohio Boy Raises Roughly $80K To Buy Bulletproof Vests For Police Dogs

A 9-year-old boy in Ohio loves watching police shows. He realizes that many of the K-9 officers don't have bulletproof vest. With that in mind, he starts raising money to buy vests of the police dogs.

Brady Snakovsky, the boy, felt concern after watching "Live PD", where he saw that many of the police dogs didn't have bulletproof vest.

"Once I told Brady that they were not automatically issued a vest like their human partner he decided he wanted to buy a vest for a K-9 who didn't have one," says Brady's mom.

Brady asked his mom if they could buy the vests, though, after his mom said that the bulletproof vest were around $1,000, he started a GoFundMe page.

Brady dreams of becoming a police officer just like his stepfather, and would even dress up as one.

"Ultimately, Brady hopes to ensure that all police dogs everywhere have their own vests and get the protection they deserve. With donors' help, he's starting to make that dream come true -- one dog at at time," states the GoFundMe page.

The page started back in January 2018 and has now raised $77,013 and has provided 85 vests from 12 different states. He has a waiting list of 58 officers that want a vest for their K-9 partner.

via FOX 4