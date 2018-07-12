Norton Cuban, Mark Cuban's Father Passes Away
July 12, 2018
Norton Cuban 1926-2018 pic.twitter.com/rJVBj04bUt— Brian Cuban (@bcuban) July 12, 2018
Mark Cuban's father, Norton Cuban, has passed away early Thursday morning.
The Dallas Maverick's owner hasn't released an official cause of death, but earlier this year, he says that his father's health was dropping.
Mark's brother, Brian, confirmed the death of their father on Twitter with pictures. Prayers to the Cuban family as they're going through a tough time.
RIP Norton Cuban