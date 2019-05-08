Beloved Italian Market ‘Eataly’ Coming To Dallas In 2020

A little taste of Italy is making its way to Dallas, Texas. NorthPark Center announced this week they will be opening an ‘Eataly’ in 2020. ‘Eataly’ has a few other locations around the U.S., but this will be the first in Texas.

‘Eataly’ is a hybrid eatery and specialty grocer that will bring Italian food and ingredients to Dallas along with entertainment, ambience, events, restaurants and classes. Created by Italian businessman, Oscar Farinetti, the first location was opened in 2007 in Torino. In 2010, the Italian market was brought to the U.S. and has been a huge hit at every location since.

The NorthPark location will open in 2020, and will be placed in between Nordstrom’s and Neiman Marcus. The store will have three levels, with a restaurant on the top floor. Many people on social media reacted positively, mostly because of positive previous experiences at other locations.

This is huge for the Dallas retail scene!! Bring on Eataly! https://t.co/MlUxVig7T6 — Julia Olson (@JuliaOlson) May 8, 2019

Dallas people, Eataly is coming to North Park. Every time I'm in Flatiron I go there, love this place. https://t.co/jtuTw04xaV — Rick Holland (@rickhholland) May 8, 2019

If this happens, I will end up fatter, broke & incredibly happy .... https://t.co/H9l3ArM1dJ — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) May 6, 2019

According to Farinetti, “Dallas is a city that we have always had our eye on. “It's an important, diverse, and cultural city — perfect for Eataly.” While the city will have to wait until 2020 for ‘Eataly’ to open, great Italian food will be here soon enough!

Via Dallas News