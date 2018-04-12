North Texas Principal Spends Night On School Roof To Salute Student's Fundraising

NBC 5 reports John Booles, Principle of Sendera Ranch Elementary in Haslet, is more than proud of the school's students for raising approximately $20,000 for the Apex Fun Run, which is a fundraiser that helps elementary schools with instructional resourses, club materials, etc.

John wanted to show his appreciation of the student body's dedication, and despite last night's winds, he slept (what little he managed:) on the school roof and planned to remain until students arrived this morning.

Kudos to the Sendera Ranch Elementary Longhorns on their fundraising and for having an appreciative leader in Principle Booles.