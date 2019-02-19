North Dakota Man Arrested After Driving A School Bus Drunk With Children On Board

February 19, 2019
ID 107389520 © Rozenskip | Dreamstime.com

A bus driver in North Dakota was arrested on Monday afternoon after allegedly driving a school bus drunk with children on board.

The Fargo Police Department received a call after witnesses say a school bus was swerving on the road with children running up and down the aisle.

The officer pulled the bus over and noticed that the 71-year-old driver showed signs of alcohol impairment. The driver was then doing a sobriety test and was arrested.

Crazy stuff!!

 

via FOX 7

