Noel Gallagher Is Against Reuniting The Oasis, But Pro Spliting Up Foo Fighters

Noel Gallagher responds to Foo Fighters’ idea of reuniting the Oasis.

August 29, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Noel Gallagher performs on stage

Credit: Imagn/© Press Association

Categories: 
Blogs
Entertainment
Gossip & Celeb News
Music News
Rock

The Foo Fighters are trying to get the Oasis to reunite. During the band’s headlining set at Reading Festival last weekend Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins told the fan crowd “One of these days we’ll get Oasis back. Let’s sign a petition. Everyone here, okay?”   

Front man Dave Grohl added. “How many people wanna see Oasis play a show?”

Noel Gallagher did not stay quiet and made sure to give opinion at his own concert in San Diego Wednesday night.  This was his response to the Foo Fighters’ idea of reuniting, he sarcastically joked and asked the audience. “Any Oasis fans in the house?”  “Is anyone gonna sign the petition Dave Grohl wants to get together to get us back together? I’d like to start a petition to get the Foo Fighters to split up. If that would be at all possible.”

His brother Liam, on the other hand, has been busy working on the script for Oasis: The Musical.

Via: Stereogum

Tags: 
Foo Fighters
Noel Gallagher
Liam Gallagher
Oasis
Petition
reunion

Recent Podcast Audio
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes