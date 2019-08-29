Noel Gallagher Is Against Reuniting The Oasis, But Pro Spliting Up Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters are trying to get the Oasis to reunite. During the band’s headlining set at Reading Festival last weekend Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins told the fan crowd “One of these days we’ll get Oasis back. Let’s sign a petition. Everyone here, okay?”

Front man Dave Grohl added. “How many people wanna see Oasis play a show?”

Noel Gallagher did not stay quiet and made sure to give opinion at his own concert in San Diego Wednesday night. This was his response to the Foo Fighters’ idea of reuniting, he sarcastically joked and asked the audience. “Any Oasis fans in the house?” “Is anyone gonna sign the petition Dave Grohl wants to get together to get us back together? I’d like to start a petition to get the Foo Fighters to split up. If that would be at all possible.”

Video of Noel Gallagher wants to start a petition to get the Foo Fighters to split up (San Diego, 28/08/2019)

His brother Liam, on the other hand, has been busy working on the script for Oasis: The Musical.

Oasis the musical 5 lads from Manchester start a band and take on the world the little 1 who writes the songs turns into a massive cunt sacks everyone except his little brother as he ain’t got the arse splits up the band there’s a story line for ya THE END LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 29, 2019

Via: Stereogum