Nirvana Bassist Responds To Story of George W. Bush Smashing Nirvana CD

Krist Novoselic Had A Similar Experience With His Father…

June 3, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Krist_Novoselic

Larry Busacca / Staff

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Entertainment
Features
Music News
Uncategorized

As we learned last week, George W. Bush was not a big fan of Nirvana. His daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, shared a story of her president father breaking her Nirvana CD when hearing her listening to it. Now, one of the members of the band has responded, and apparently he experienced something very similar with his father.

Krist Novoselic, who played bass for the iconic grunge band, dealt with a father who didn’t approve of his music choices as well. According to Novoselic, his father wasn’t too thrilled when he heard him listening to the Easy Rider soundtrack, particularly the song ‘The Pusher.’ Just like President George W. Bush his album, in this case an eight track, didn’t last very long.

Apparently, it is a rite of passage for a parent to forcefully get rid of music they don’t approve of, as many on social media shared similar experiences with their parents. Krist Novoselic’s Easy Rider soundtrack may not have lasted long, but at least the music lived on. Who knows what else Jenna Bush Hager and the Nirvana bassist have in common?

Via Alternative Nation

Tags: 
Nirvana
George W. Bush
Jenna Bush Hager
Krist Novoselic
Response

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes