Nirvana Bassist Responds To Story of George W. Bush Smashing Nirvana CD

As we learned last week, George W. Bush was not a big fan of Nirvana. His daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, shared a story of her president father breaking her Nirvana CD when hearing her listening to it. Now, one of the members of the band has responded, and apparently he experienced something very similar with his father.

My dad stomped on my Easy Rider soundtrack 8 Track because I was cranking up “The Pusher”. https://t.co/H7AKVLoF0C — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) May 31, 2019

Krist Novoselic, who played bass for the iconic grunge band, dealt with a father who didn’t approve of his music choices as well. According to Novoselic, his father wasn’t too thrilled when he heard him listening to the Easy Rider soundtrack, particularly the song ‘The Pusher.’ Just like President George W. Bush his album, in this case an eight track, didn’t last very long.

I tried to introduce my late grandmother to Nirvana by making her watch the MTV unplugged set, her take on it was "What a lovely looking bloke, I like his cardigan", high praise indeed.. — Darryl Watkinson (@UnkleKnacker) May 31, 2019

My dad told me "this isn't music" when I showed him your Bleach album. In hindsight, I probably should have started with Unplugged. — Marcel Gaddie Jahnke (@cel3381) May 31, 2019

My parents took my brother and I to the mall when I were about 7 and he was around 12 and they bought him Ice Cubes latest album. Well my dad being the instigator he is insisted we listen to it on the way home. Well it only survived 45 seconds before becoming a mini frisbee. Haha — Sean Greg (@RevDukeSilver) May 31, 2019

Apparently, it is a rite of passage for a parent to forcefully get rid of music they don’t approve of, as many on social media shared similar experiences with their parents. Krist Novoselic’s Easy Rider soundtrack may not have lasted long, but at least the music lived on. Who knows what else Jenna Bush Hager and the Nirvana bassist have in common?

Via Alternative Nation