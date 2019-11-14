Nine Year Old Prodigy Is About To Graduate From University

When most of us were 9 years old, we were most likely playing outside with our friends and whatnot.

But 9 year old Laurent Simons has been busy doing something else entirely. He's been studying electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology.

And he's about to finish his degree next month in December.

After that, he plans to enroll in a PhD program in electrical engineering while also studying for a medicine degree.

His grandparents were the first to notice Laurent had gifts but his parents weren't entirely sure. “They noticed something very special about Laurent,” said his mother Lydia.

“They told us he is like a sponge,” said his father. Laurent was given multiple tests while teachers tried to figure out how extensive his learning talents are.

No one is really sure how Laurent is able to learn so fast, but his mother has one theory.

“I ate a lot of fish during the pregnancy,” she joked.

-story via nbcpalmsprings.com