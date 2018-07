A fisherman from the reality TV show, Wicked Tuna, died at the age of 28.

Nicholas "Duffy" Fudge of Greenland, New Hampshire died on Thursday. Cause of death is still yet to be determined.

He started tuna fishing with his father and grandfather when he was a boy. He appeared in the spinoff series Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.

Prayers to the family and to those who knew him.

