New York City Officially Renames 63rd Street And Broadway, 'Sesame Street'

The childrens hit show, "Sesame Street" is now an official street in New York City.

In celebration of their 50th anniversary, Big Bird, Elmo and the gang joined the mayor of New York City in the unveiling of renaming the intersection of 63rd Street and Broadway, "Sesame Street".

Not only did they rename the street, but the mayor officially made May 1st, "Sesame Street Day".

After the unveiling of Sesame Street, the muppet gang announced that they're going on a 10-city tour that will start June 1st, Dallas included on July 6th.

via WFAA