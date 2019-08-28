See All The New Laws Going Into Effect In Texas On September 1st

Big changes are coming to the state of Texas on Sunday. Starting September 1st, a number of new laws will go into effect, and it’s important to stay up to date on the new rules. From alcohol sales to the smoking age, and new laws helping dogs and traffic, just about everyone should be affected in some way.

Here are new laws going into effect in Texas September 1



With so many new laws going into effect, it’s important to stay on top of all the changes, and the first major change puts the law on the side of children. House Bill 234 blocks cities and counties in Texas form enforcing ordinances that stop children form selling lemonade on private property. Now, kids will be able to try and earn a dollar selling lemonade without issue. Another major law that will affect families is the law that prohibits cities form putting restrictions on dog friendly patio restaurants.

The two biggest changes that will affect adults come from the sale of beer and cigarettes. As many beer drinkers are aware, starting Sunday, breweries in Texas will be allowed to sell their product to go. The new law also allows for beer to be delivered. The other adult product getting a new law is the age for smoking. Texas will raise the smoking age to 21 starting September 1st.

There are plenty of more laws that will go into effect of September 1st in Texas. To see a complete list of the new regulations being put in place, click here. Starting on Sunday, Texas, as we know it, may change forever.

