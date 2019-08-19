New Study Shows People Who Use Emojis In Texts Go On More Dates And Have More Sex

If you're single and haven't had any luck in the dating world, then it might be time to start adding emojis to your text messages.

According to a new study from The Kinsey Institute, using emojis in your texts might increase the chances of going on more dates and having more sex.

The study surveyed over 5,000 people for the "Singles in America'' paper then a second analysis that only involved 275 adults.

And both surveys showed a direct link to emojis and sex.

Evidently those who use images to punctuate their messages, have a higher likelihood of a second date, kissing their date sooner and a higher rate off sexual partners. "Modern relationship-seekers must master faster and shorter methods of communicating self-disclosure and affect." the study noted.

"We find that the use of emojis allows daters to communicate important affective information to potential partners which facilitates successful intimate connection and more romantic and sexual opportunities."

However, researchers are still unsure which emojis prove most effective.

-story via dailymail.co.uk