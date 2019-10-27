New Study Says Chocolate Chip Cookies Are 'Like Cocaine'

If you've ever wondered why you seem to want more cookies after eating one chocolate chip cookie, there's a scientific reason for it.

According to a new study, it turns out that chocolate chip cookies are as addictive as drugs.

The research comes from the University of Bordeaux saying they, "have revealed that sugar and sweet reward can not only substitute to addictive drugs, like cocaine, but can even be more rewarding and attractive. At the neurobiological level, the neural substrates of sugar and sweet reward appear to be more robust than those of cocaine."

Just one regular chocolate chip cookie with 2.5 grams of sugar, "induces some of the same responses as cocaine." Then if you add in the chocolate which "contains small amounts of a compound that trigger the same part of your brain as the addictive ingredient marijuana" makes quite the combination.

Maybe this is why chocolate chip cookies make up to a quarter of all cookie sales globally.

-story via fox4news.com