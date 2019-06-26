Study Suggests Life Existed On Mars Before Earth

New Study Found Life May Have Existed After “Life Inhibiting Meteorites Stopped Striking The Planet”

June 26, 2019
Life on Mars may no longer be a fun alien theory, or a hit David Bowie song. A new study suggests life may have possibly existed on mars millions of years before the creation of Earth. According to the study’s lead author, Desmond Moser, its possible life thrived on the red planet between 4.2 billion and 3.5 billion years ago.

The new study suggests that life was not only possible, but potentially thriving on Mars after “life-inhibiting meteorites stopped striking the planet.” This new study may help with spotting good places to get samples from the planet. “Giant meteorite impacts on Mars between 4.2 and 3.5 billion years ago may have actually accelerated the release of early waters from the interior of the planet setting the stage for life-forming reactions,” said Moser in a statement.

Using some of the oldest known Martian material, the study analyzed Martian meteorites, using electron microscopy and atom probe tomography. While this study doesn’t prove the existence of life on Mars, it definitely shows the possibilities, especially before the creation of Earth. This is a discovery that would surely make David Bowie proud.

Via Fox News

