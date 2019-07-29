New TV Series ‘Sounds Of The Underground’ Will Help You Discover Rising Artists

July 29, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Rock Band

Photo By Getty Images

MTV’s TRL typically focused on all those top 40 artists, but now there’s a new show dedicated to showcasing rising rock and alternative artists. 

Introducing ‘Sounds Of The Underground’, the first and only alternative music show focused on exposing up-and-coming artists alongside some major talent .

The show is being produced by Johnny Zirkel and will air on select CBS stations around the country. Zirkel wanted to produce this new show as a way to help give artists of all levels the opportunity to reach new fans. Zirkel told the Alternative Press that the show is strictly about talent.

“Not one artist on Sounds Of The Underground has to do anything other than be talented and driven to be on the show. They didn’t have to pay anything or sell tickets or win a contest or have a crazy number of followers or have a label. They just have to be talented and driven.”

All episodes of Sounds Of The Underground Will be available to stream on YouTube the following Saturday at 10 AM EST. 

