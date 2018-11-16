Chris Cornell's Son Christopher Stars in New Posthumous Music Video

Get out the tissues and get ready for a good cry. Christopher Cornell, son of the late Chris Cornell, has honored his father by starring in a music video for a previously unreleased song by the former Soundgarden front man. Released on Friday, the music video has Christopher playing a younger version of his father traveling through Seattle.

The music video starring Christopher Cornell is for a posthumously released track, ‘When Bad Does Good.’ This song is the title track of the recently released career spanning box set of Chris Cornell’s music. The box set includes 11 unreleased songs, including ‘When Bad Does Good,’ along with some of his most famous tracks with Soundgarden, Audioslave, and as a solo artist.

Video of Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good

In this music video, Christopher Cornell plays a paper boy, a position his father held in his youth, as he travels the streets of Seattle. As he travels through the city, examples of the singer’s legacy are on display, along with sights such as Sub Pop Records and other things associated with Chris Cornell. According to Cornell’s son, the music video “represents my dad and all the art e created throughout his life and what his music meant then and what it means now, not just to me and my family but the city of Seattle and all of his fan.”

Director of this music video, Kevin Kerslake says with the video he “wanted to highlight an aspect of Chris’ talents often overshadowed by his more obvious virtues.” The video does a good job not only representing Chris Cornell, but his roots, his journey through life, and all that he meant to the people of Seattle. The video was a “simple, straightforward journey through the streets of Seattle,” according to Kerslake, “Into a eulogy, of sorts, with mystical undertones.”

The release of this music video comes on the heels of the announcement that the Cornell family is planning a benefit concert for January 2019. The ‘I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell’ concert will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, with appearances by Soundgarden, Foo Fighters and Metallica. For now fans of Chris Cornell can watch this music video starring his son, Christopher Cornell, and remember the great singer.

