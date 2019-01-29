A New Law Might Allow Liquor Stores To Open On Sundays In Texas

Their is a new house bill that's going around in Austin where it would repeal the "blue laws" in Texas.

What does that mean? It means that it would open liquor stores on Sundays.

"Allowing Sunday sales in Texas is long overdue. I've heard from many constituents - including small business owners - who have asked me to file this bill to let the free market be free," says State Rep. Richard Peña Raymond. "Now is the time for Texas to repeal this outdated law."

House Bill 1100, introduced by Peña, would allow liquour stores to open seven days a week.

The blue laws, historically, were meant to not sell certain products because Sundays were meant for church and rest days.

There are 42 states in the country that allow liquor stores to open on Sundays.

