Never Before Seen Pictures Of Selena Quintanilla's Secret Wedding

For the first time ever, pictures of the Queen of Tejano's secret wedding to Chris Perez have been released!

Selena Quintanilla married Chris Perez back in 1992, this was soon after the Tejano star met her the latest member of her band "Los Dinos," and immediately fell in love. Despite the opposition from her father, Selena married Chris in a very private and personal ceremony.

Up until now, we could speculate on her wedding dress and what that special day looked like for the singer. Never before seen photos have been released! One is of Selena walking down the aisle in her white short dress, another is of her, a smiling Chris and her parents.

That marriage lasted only a few years, until 1995 when Selena passed away.