Netflix Reveals Details For Dozens Of Original 2020 Films

Just hours ago, Netflix sprung the movie list of all movie lists on the public: over a dozen high-profile films are on the way on Netflix in 2020. And we're not talking flicks with no-name actors and crew: how about Charlize Theron, Taylor Swift, Gary Oldman, Amy Adams, Glen Close, Will Ferrell, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman...and directors like Spike Lee and David Fincher?

My 2-cents: releasing this list right now is an excellent move by Netflix. Why? Because this news is coming right about the time I've exhausted what I've watched on Apple TV+ and Disney+.

Check it out below.

Another year of movies is ahead of us! We’ve mentioned a lot of these films already, but here’s a handy list of all the films coming to Netflix this year...so far. (thread) — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

MISS AMERICANA: From director Lana Wilson, a raw and emotionally revealing look at Taylor Swift; following one of the most iconic artists of our time as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

UNCORKED: Mamoudou Athie (UNICORN STORE), Courtney B. Vance, and Niecy Nash star in Prentice Penny’s feature directorial debut. Elijah (Athie) must balance his dream of becoming a master sommelier with his father's expectations that he carry on the family’s Memphis BBQ joint. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

HILLBILLY ELEGY: Amy Adams, Glenn Close, and Gabriel Basso star in director Ron Howard's adaptation of J.D. Vance's memoir of the same name, a modern exploration of the American Dream about three generations of an Appalachian family. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

THE BOYS IN THE BAND: From producer Ryan Murphy, Joe Mantello's adaptation of the play follows a group of gay friends who reunite to celebrate one of their birthdays. When the host’s potentially closeted college roommate shows up uninvited, the evening is thrown into turmoil. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

EUROVISION: When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream is a dream worth fighting for. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES: Based on the novel by Jennifer Niven, Brett Haley's adaptation tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

A FALL FROM GRACE: In this thriller from Tyler Perry, Grace (Crystal Fox), a disheartened woman restored by a new romance, discovers her relationship is full of secrets, and her vulnerable side quickly turns violent. Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson also star. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

THE WILLOUGHBYS: Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

THE HALF OF IT: Shy, straight-A student Ellie is hired by sweet but inarticulate jock Paul who needs help wooing the most popular girl in school. But their new & unlikely friendship gets tricky when Ellie discovers she has feelings for the same girl. From writer/director Alice Wu — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

THE PLATFORM: In a future dystopia, prisoners housed in vertically stacked cells watch hungrily as food descends from above — feeding the upper tiers, but leaving those below ravenous and radicalized. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL: Mark Wahlberg reteams with director Peter Berg to play an ex-cop, Spenser, who moves in with Hawk (Winston Duke), an aspiring MMA fighter with his own rap sheet. Between gym rounds, the duo’s taunts turn to trust, and they team up to solve a double homicide. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

OVER THE MOON: Animation icon Glen Keane makes his feature directorial debut in this musical adventure about a girl who builds a rocket ship to travel to the moon in order to prove to her father that a legendary Moon Goddess really exists. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

THE PROM: Ryan Murphy directs this story of a lesbian teenager who's banned from attending the big dance with her girlfriend. The injustice prompts a cast of Broadway eccentrics to descend on the small Indiana town to fight back. Meryl Streep, James Corden & Nicole Kidman star. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

LOST GIRLS: Inspired by true events, from filmmaker Liz Garbus. Police inaction drives Mari Gilbert (Amy Ryan) to investigate the disappearance of her daughter. Mari's search of the gated community where Shannan was last seen brings attention to over a dozen murdered sex workers. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

JINGLE JANGLE: From writer/director David E. Talbert, a holiday musical tale of an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention. Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key and Madelen Mills star. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

