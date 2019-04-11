Check Out The First Official Trailer For Amy Poehler And Tina Fey’s New Movie

‘Wine Country’ Will Begin Streaming On Netflix May 10th

April 11, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Poehler_And_Fey

PictureGroup

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
Movies & TV

The power duo of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey has teamed up once again to make the world laugh. On Thursday, Netflix released the first official trailer for Poehler’s directorial debut, ‘Wine Country.’

Last year, Netflix announced that they had signed Poehler to direct her first movie. While many fans assumed this would mean a reunion of many Saturday Night Alums, the trailer has confirmed it. ‘Wine Country’ stars Poehler, alongside longtime colleagues Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph, along with Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, and Jason Schwartzman.

‘Wine Country’ is about a group of friends go on a road trip to Napa for their friends 50th birthday. All you need to know though, is this movie stars some of the funniest ladies, and includes plenty of booze. Fans were quick to turn to social media to share their excitement for Poehler’s directorial debut.

Amy Poehler’s new movie, ‘Wine Country’ will begin streaming on Netflix Friday, May 10th. Based on the trailer, it seems Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have done it again, coming up with comedy gold.

Via Vulture

Tags: 
Amy Poehler
Tina Fey
Maya Rudolph
SNL
Netflix
Wine Country
Directorial Debut

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes