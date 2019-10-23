Netflix Might Start To Crack Down On Shared Passwords

During a quarterly meeting, Greg Peters mentioned wanting to crack down on shared passwords. Peters knows that people share accounts but he didn't disclose any numbers.

The service already has a limit on how many people can be logged on with different profiles.

Even though Netflix didn't disclose how they want to stop it they could use the IP address which would make it hard for families who live in different houses.

“We continue to monitor [password sharing], we’ll continue to look at the situation and we’ll see those consumer-friendly ways to push on the edge of that, but we’ve got no big plans at this point in time in terms of doing something different there,” Peters says

Via Daily Dot