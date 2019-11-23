Neil Young Says His 1975 Album ‘Homegrown’ Will Drop 2020

Neil Young has announced that his legendary unreleased 1975 album, ‘Homegrown’ will finally drop in 2020. He made the breaking announcement on a post on his website, Neil Young Archives.

“'Homegrown’ will be our first release in 2020. A record that has been hidden for decades. Too personal and revealing to expose in the freshness of those times.” Young, recorded it in 1975 and was going to release it at that time, but he decided to shelf it.

Neil Young Preps Legendary Unreleased 1975 LP ‘Homegrown’ For 2020 Release https://t.co/vIlhg1uYJD — RS Country (@RScountry) November 23, 2019

The album will be available on vinyl which is how young Explains it was meant to be as it was originally created in the mid 1970’s. Young says, “The album took longer to restore because, he refused to restore it digitally. He wanted to do it as an analog chain, because that is the way records were made.”

The album will also be available and online on the Neil Young Archives website.

“A record full of love lost and explorations,” Young says. “The unheard bridge between ‘Harvest’ and ‘Comes a Time.'”

Young fans have waited decades for ‘Homegrown’, now they will only have to wait a few more weeks for the album release.

Via: NME