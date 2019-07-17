Neil Armstrong Was The First Man On The Moon, But Not For Reasons You Would Think

Buzz Aldrin Claims NASA Protocol Was For Him To Step Out First

July 17, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Moon_Landing

Press Association

Friday is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, and many will be celebrating the team that became the first people to walk on the moon. As many know, Neil Armstrong famously was the first man to walk on the moon, but according to the second person, Buzz Aldrin, it should have been him based on NASA protocol.

On July 20th, 1969, Neil Armstrong stepped out of the Lunar module, and on to the moon. Buzz Aldrin followed 20 minutes later, but as Aldrin told a Reddit AMA, it was normally the junior person to step out first in case of emergency. “In all previous missions, if someone, a crew member, was to spacewalk, it was always the junior person, not the space commander who would stay inside,” said Aldrin.

It was not a tough decision to make, as Aldrin said it was symbolic to have the commander be first to step out on to the moon. “The decision that was made was absolutely correct as far as who went out first, symbolically,” said Aldrin. For Buzz Aldrin it was an easy choice to make, and it gave the world Armstrong’s famous line of “that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

