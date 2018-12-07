Nebraska Elementary School Principal Bans Christmas Decorations, Puts On Leave
An elementary school principal is put on administrative leave because of banning Christmas decorations at the school.
The district spokesperson says the principal is new at the school and did not consult to the administrators about banning the religious holiday themes.
Here were some of the practices that was banned:
Santas or Christmas items
Elf on the Shelf
Singing and playing Christmas Carols and Music
Making Christmas Ornaments
Candy Canes
Anything Red and Green items
Christmas movies
Here is the list that the principal DID accept:
Gifts to the students
snowflakes
Sledding
Penguins and Polar Bears
"Yetis" and "Olaf" (from Frozen)
The spokesperson says, "As of this morning, Principal Sinclair has been placed on administrative leave. Due to the fact that this is an ongoing personnel issue, the District cannot comment further."
via KETV Omaha