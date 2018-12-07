Nebraska Elementary School Principal Bans Christmas Decorations, Puts On Leave

An elementary school principal is put on administrative leave because of banning Christmas decorations at the school.

The district spokesperson says the principal is new at the school and did not consult to the administrators about banning the religious holiday themes.

Here were some of the practices that was banned:

Santas or Christmas items

Elf on the Shelf

Singing and playing Christmas Carols and Music

Making Christmas Ornaments

Candy Canes

Anything Red and Green items

Christmas movies

Here is the list that the principal DID accept:

Gifts to the students

snowflakes

Sledding

Penguins and Polar Bears

"Yetis" and "Olaf" (from Frozen)

The spokesperson says, "As of this morning, Principal Sinclair has been placed on administrative leave. Due to the fact that this is an ongoing personnel issue, the District cannot comment further."

via KETV Omaha